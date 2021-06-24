Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $75.06

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.06, but opened at $73.19. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $75.11, with a volume of 1,218 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

