Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,990.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $14,218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 211,443 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

