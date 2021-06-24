Lcnb Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

