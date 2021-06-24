Lcnb Corp Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

