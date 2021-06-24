Lcnb Corp Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after buying an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after buying an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.79. 3,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,444. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

