Lcnb Corp Has $567,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.90. 20,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.