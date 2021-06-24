Lcnb Corp Sells 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.10. 36,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.