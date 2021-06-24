Lcnb Corp Sells 1,033 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,793,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

