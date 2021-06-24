Lcnb Corp Sells 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,071. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

