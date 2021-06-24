Lee A. Daniels Sells 983 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

