Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 327,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,443. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.81. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $47,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 890,832 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $24,523,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 783,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $9,558,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

