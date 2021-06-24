Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,483,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,628 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of QS Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $191,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

