Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) versus Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Head to Head Contrast

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kubient alerts:

This table compares Kubient and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 25.75 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Leidos $12.30 billion 1.19 $628.00 million $5.83 17.76

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% Leidos 5.64% 24.30% 7.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kubient and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leidos 0 1 8 1 3.00

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.45%. Leidos has a consensus price target of $116.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Leidos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leidos beats Kubient on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.