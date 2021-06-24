LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 6.7% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.30. 20,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,284,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $9,046,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

