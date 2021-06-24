LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 6.7% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.30. 20,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,284,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $9,046,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
