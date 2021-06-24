Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 850.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,428 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,885,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 52,936 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 800.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,170.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.