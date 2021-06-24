Lido Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 267,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

