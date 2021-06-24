Lido Advisors LLC Invests $690,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.85. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

