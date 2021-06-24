Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,105,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,973,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $174.03 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

