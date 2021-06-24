Lido Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $243.07 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.79 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -552.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

