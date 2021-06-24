Lido Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.