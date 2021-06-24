Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

NYSE DG opened at $214.08 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

