Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $214.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

