Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,484 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,912,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,789 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of STWD opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

