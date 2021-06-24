Lido Advisors LLC Sells 811 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $281,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after buying an additional 786,269 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.92. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.97, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

