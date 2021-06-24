Lido Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 714,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.