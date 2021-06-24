Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $108,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.54.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $108.02 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

