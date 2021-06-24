Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ZEV opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

