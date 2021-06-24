Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $411.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

