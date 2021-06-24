Lincoln Capital LLC Has $13.99 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,315.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

