Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

