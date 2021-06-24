Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Linde by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.05. 44,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.49. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

