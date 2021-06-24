LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report sales of $247.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $182.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $983.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

