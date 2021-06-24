Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV opened at $91.94 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.