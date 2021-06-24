Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Acquires £85,494.88 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.73. The firm has a market cap of £33.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

