LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-128 million.

NASDAQ LMPX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,160. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $160.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

