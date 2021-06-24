Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,313,592 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,044,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 547,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,070,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $266.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

