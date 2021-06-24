Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches Market Cap of $9.94 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00099998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00164046 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,066.44 or 1.00412143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

