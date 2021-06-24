Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70,411 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $172,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,543,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 99,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,734. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

