LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of BK opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

