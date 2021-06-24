LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $156.37 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.61. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

