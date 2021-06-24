LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,833 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $3,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of COP opened at $60.76 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

