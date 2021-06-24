LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $302.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

