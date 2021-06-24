LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 936 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $261,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after acquiring an additional 507,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

