LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock.
LON LSL opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 426.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90.
About LSL Property Services
