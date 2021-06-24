LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock.

LON LSL opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 426.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

