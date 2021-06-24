Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.730-6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-1.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

