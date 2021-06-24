Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$13.30.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

