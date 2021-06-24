Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 250,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.92. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

