MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

MAG stock opened at C$27.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 500.56.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Insiders have sold a total of 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

