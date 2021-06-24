Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Up 4.7%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.28. 15,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,848,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Magnite alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.