MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $22.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

